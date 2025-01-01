$41,895+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
XLE HYBRID
2022 Toyota Sienna
XLE HYBRID
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$41,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 076795
- Mileage 112,607 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota Sienna XLE FWD Hybrid accident free a spacious, efficient, and family-friendly minivan offering exceptional fuel economy, comfort, and modern features. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers excellent efficiency, quiet operation, and a refined driving experience. The XLE trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, power drivers seat, sunroof, power sliding doors, tri-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. With its clean accident-free history, versatile interior, and Toyotas reputation for long-term reliability, the 2022 Sienna XLE Hybrid is an ideal choice for families seeking space, efficiency, and comfort.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Sienna XLE Hybrid qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-777-6217