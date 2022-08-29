2022 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$68,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9097978

9097978 Stock #: 083698

083698 VIN: 5TDGRKEC8NS083698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

