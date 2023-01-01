$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn
Location
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
17,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10146066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # W3924A
- Mileage 17,203 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
