2022 Volkswagen Golf
2022 Volkswagen Golf
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 212461
- Mileage 70,994 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance accident free a sporty and refined hot hatch known for its sharp handling, strong turbocharged power, and everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent performance, quick acceleration, and precise steering. The Performance trim includes heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats, digital cockpit display, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its clean accident-free history, modern design, and energizing drive feel, the 2022 Golf GTI Performance is an ideal choice for enthusiasts who want excitement without sacrificing comfort or practicality.
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Golf GTI Performance qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
