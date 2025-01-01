Menu
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance accident free a sporty and refined hot hatch known for its sharp handling, strong turbocharged power, and everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent performance, quick acceleration, and precise steering. The Performance trim includes heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats, digital cockpit display, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its clean accident-free history, modern design, and energizing drive feel, the 2022 Golf GTI Performance is an ideal choice for enthusiasts who want excitement without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Golf GTI Performance qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

2022 Volkswagen Golf

70,994 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

13202062

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,994KM
VIN WVWX87CD5NW212461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 212461
  • Mileage 70,994 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance accident free a sporty and refined hot hatch known for its sharp handling, strong turbocharged power, and everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent performance, quick acceleration, and precise steering. The Performance trim includes heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats, digital cockpit display, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its clean accident-free history, modern design, and energizing drive feel, the 2022 Golf GTI Performance is an ideal choice for enthusiasts who want excitement without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Golf GTI Performance qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2022 Volkswagen Golf