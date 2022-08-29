Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Golf

2,299 KM

Details Features

$49,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,897

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Golf

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 9209560
  2. 9209560
  3. 9209560
  4. 9209560
  5. 9209560
  6. 9209560
  7. 9209560
  8. 9209560
  9. 9209560
Contact Seller

$49,897

+ taxes & licensing

2,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9209560
  • Stock #: P7982
  • VIN: WVW587CD9NW215922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7982
  • Mileage 2,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,039 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 135,538 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 115,594 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory