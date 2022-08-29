$49,897+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,897
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2022 Volkswagen Golf
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
$49,897
+ taxes & licensing
2,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9209560
- Stock #: P7982
- VIN: WVW587CD9NW215922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P7982
- Mileage 2,299 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4