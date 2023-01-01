Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

8,703 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Jetta

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 10146063
  2. 10146063
  3. 10146063
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10146063
  • Stock #: W3843A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,703 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 118,593 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus ST S...
 71,787 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 7,415 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory