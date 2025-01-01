$22,895+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,371 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline accident free a compact SUV that combines efficiency, comfort, and practicality with European styling. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy. The Comfortline trim includes heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, refined handling, and Volkswagens solid build quality, the 2022 Taos Comfortline is a smart and stylish choice for daily driving.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-777-6217