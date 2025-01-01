Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=730><span><font color=#000000><b>2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline accident free a compact SUV that combines efficiency, comfort, and practicality with European styling. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy. The Comfortline trim includes heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, refined handling, and Volkswagens solid build quality, the 2022 Taos Comfortline is a smart and stylish choice for daily driving.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=732 data-end=856><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=766 data-end=769><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=813 data-end=816><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=858 data-end=861><h3 data-start=863 data-end=882><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=863 data-end=882><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=884 data-end=1244><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1246 data-end=1249><h3 data-start=1251 data-end=1266><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1251 data-end=1266><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1268 data-end=1609><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1611 data-end=1614><h3 data-start=1616 data-end=1630><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1616 data-end=1630><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1632 data-end=1818><span><font color=#000000>This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1820 data-end=1823><h3 data-start=1825 data-end=1836><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1825 data-end=1836><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1838 data-end=2112><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2022 Volkswagen Taos

72,371 KM

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline 4Motion

13168601

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline 4Motion

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,371KM
VIN 3VVWX7B2XNM048804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-6217

$22,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2022 Volkswagen Taos