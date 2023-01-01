Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

15,575 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P8042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty 2022 Tiguan Comfortline!!

Immaculate condition, one owner, Clean Carfax!!
Beautiful Atlantic Blue!!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless Tiguan is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
2.0T 184Hp 4 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
Titan Black Leatherette seats
Heated Front Seats
Premium Radio with 8' touchscreen
17'Alloy Wheels
Blind Spot Detection
Rear view camera
Wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a fresh cup of coffee and a test drive!

5000 Vehicles. 20 Stores. 18 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

