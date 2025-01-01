Menu
<p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

37,000 KM

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT/AWE EXHAUST / RED LEATHER/NEW TIRES AND BRAKES

12813757

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT/AWE EXHAUST / RED LEATHER/NEW TIRES AND BRAKES

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YA2D41P5138905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
