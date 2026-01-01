Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> <strong>All Trade-Ins Welcome!</strong> Visit us at <strong>Scarboro Mazda</strong>, located at <strong>2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3</strong> This vehicle has been <strong>fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned</strong> by our <strong>factory-trained technicians</strong>. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less! <strong>Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?</strong> - 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items - Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles - $0 Down Financing Options Available - Certified Full Safety Inspection - Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report <strong>One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.</strong> Our <strong>One Price Pre-Owned</strong> shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront. All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with <strong>one key</strong>. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for <strong>$250–$495</strong> each. <em>Have your vehicle road ready with our optional <strong>Guest Value Package ($395) </strong>which includes:</em> <em>Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.</em> <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2023 Ford Maverick

67,757 KM

Details Description Features

$33,492

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Maverick

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14230385

2023 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 14230385
  2. 14230385
  3. 14230385
  4. 14230385
  5. 14230385
  6. 14230385
  7. 14230385
  8. 14230385
  9. 14230385
  10. 14230385
  11. 14230385
  12. 14230385
  13. 14230385
  14. 14230385
  15. 14230385
  16. 14230385
  17. 14230385
  18. 14230385
  19. 14230385
  20. 14230385
Contact Seller

$33,492

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
67,757KM
VIN 3FTTW8F96PRA05519

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,757 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!



All Trade-Ins Welcome!




Visit us at Scarboro Mazda, located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

This vehicle has been fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained technicians. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less!




Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?

- 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items

- Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles

- $0 Down Financing Options Available

- Certified Full Safety Inspection

- Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report




One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.

Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.



All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.

Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:

Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.




Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 GS 65,067 KM $31,632 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 121,820 KM $16,762 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 93,577 KM $11,803 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2023 Ford Maverick