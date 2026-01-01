$33,492+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Maverick
XLT
2023 Ford Maverick
XLT
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$33,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,757KM
VIN 3FTTW8F96PRA05519
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,757 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All Trade-Ins Welcome!
Visit us at Scarboro Mazda, located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
This vehicle has been fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained technicians. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less!
Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?
- 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items
- Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles
- $0 Down Financing Options Available
- Certified Full Safety Inspection
- Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.
Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:
Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
All Trade-Ins Welcome!
Visit us at Scarboro Mazda, located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
This vehicle has been fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained technicians. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less!
Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?
- 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items
- Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles
- $0 Down Financing Options Available
- Certified Full Safety Inspection
- Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.
Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:
Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Scarboro Mazda
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Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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Call Dealer
1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
$33,492
+ taxes & licensing>
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
2023 Ford Maverick