$32,688+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Genesis G70
Sport
2023 Genesis G70
Sport
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$32,688
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
119,475KM
VIN KMTG54TE5PU114384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,475 KM
Vehicle Description
3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 | Brembo Performance Brakes | Nappa Leather Interior | 15-Speaker Lexicon Audio | Surround View Monitor | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2023 Genesis G70 Sport Today! This thrilling luxury sport sedan combines breathtaking acceleration with premium comfort. With its dynamic handling, sophisticated cabin, and cutting-edge technology, the G70 Sport elevates every drive whether you are commuting in the city or taking a scenic weekend road trip.
Performance:
Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbocharged V6
Horsepower: 368 hp
Torque: 376 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior:
19-inch sport alloy wheels
Dark chrome front grille and exterior accents
Variable dual exhaust valve system
Brembo performance brakes with red calipers
Wide power sunroof
Interior:
Nappa leather seating with luxury quilting
Heated and ventilated front seats
Microfibre suede headliner
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sport aluminum interior trim
Technology:
10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
15-speaker Lexicon premium surround sound system
Head-up display projected on the windshield
Wireless smartphone charging pad
Safety:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Surround View Monitor with 360-degree camera
Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 13.5 L/100 km
Highway: 9.1 L/100 km!
This pristine 2023 Genesis G70 Sport is an incredibly hot piece of inventory and is guaranteed to turn heads. Luxury sport sedans in this condition and with these premium specifications move off our lot fast. Do not miss your chance to experience the ultimate driving thrill. Visit us at Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to secure your test drive before it is gone forever!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Performance:
Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbocharged V6
Horsepower: 368 hp
Torque: 376 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior:
19-inch sport alloy wheels
Dark chrome front grille and exterior accents
Variable dual exhaust valve system
Brembo performance brakes with red calipers
Wide power sunroof
Interior:
Nappa leather seating with luxury quilting
Heated and ventilated front seats
Microfibre suede headliner
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sport aluminum interior trim
Technology:
10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
15-speaker Lexicon premium surround sound system
Head-up display projected on the windshield
Wireless smartphone charging pad
Safety:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Surround View Monitor with 360-degree camera
Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 13.5 L/100 km
Highway: 9.1 L/100 km!
This pristine 2023 Genesis G70 Sport is an incredibly hot piece of inventory and is guaranteed to turn heads. Luxury sport sedans in this condition and with these premium specifications move off our lot fast. Do not miss your chance to experience the ultimate driving thrill. Visit us at Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to secure your test drive before it is gone forever!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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(647) 370-XXXX(click to show)
$32,688
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2023 Genesis G70