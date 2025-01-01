$23,895+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
2023 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,011KM
VIN 2HGFE2F22PH108238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 108238
- Mileage 122,011 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Honda Civic LX accident-free, offering a sleek design, advanced Honda Sensing safety features, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a comfortable interior, and impressive fuel efficiency. Fully inspected and reconditioned, this sedan is ready for your next journey. Visit Octane Auto today for a test drive and take advantage of easy financing, top trade-in values, and a hassle-free buying experience!*Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for $699*
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
2023 Honda Civic