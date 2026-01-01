2023 Honda Civic Sedan

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The Honda Civic Sedan delivers a balance of efficiency, reliability, and modern technology, making it one of the most practical choices for everyday driving. Depending on the trim, it is available with either a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine or an advanced hybrid powertrain with a dual-motor system, offering a strong combination of performance and fuel efficiency. Power is delivered through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or an electronic CVT (e-CVT) on hybrid models, with front-wheel drive for smooth and responsive handling. Inside, the Civic offers a well-designed cabin focused on comfort and usability. The interior includes available heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and smart entry with push-button start, along with a 60/40 split folding rear seat to enhance cargo flexibility. Technology is built around connectivity and ease of use, with an available touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with wireless connectivity options, Bluetooth, and multiple USB charging ports to keep drivers and passengers connected. Safety is supported by Honda Sensing®, which includes advanced driver-assist technologies such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional features such as Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Monitor, and a multi-angle rearview camera further enhance driver awareness. With its efficient performance, refined interior, and advanced safety features, the Honda Civic Sedan continues to be a reliable and well-rounded choice for drivers across Toronto and the GTA. About Signature Honda Signature Honda proudly serves drivers across Scarborough, Toronto, and the Greater Toronto Area with a full lineup of new Honda vehicles and quality pre-owned inventory. Conveniently located at 4334 Kingston Road, Scarborough, our team is committed to delivering transparent pricing and a professional dealership experience. ?? 4334 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON ?? www.signaturehonda.com

2023 Honda Civic Sedan

58,822 KM

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2023 Honda Civic Sedan

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14429755

2023 Honda Civic Sedan

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Location

Signature Honda

4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-281-1234

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Used
58,822KM
VIN 2HGFE2F23PH106997

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # SHU0897
  • Mileage 58,822 KM

Vehicle Description

The Honda Civic Sedan delivers a balance of efficiency, reliability, and modern technology, making it one of the most practical choices for everyday driving. Depending on the trim, it is available with either a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine or an advanced hybrid powertrain with a dual-motor system, offering a strong combination of performance and fuel efficiency. Power is delivered through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or an electronic CVT (e-CVT) on hybrid models, with front-wheel drive for smooth and responsive handling. Inside, the Civic offers a well-designed cabin focused on comfort and usability. The interior includes available heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and smart entry with push-button start, along with a 60/40 split folding rear seat to enhance cargo flexibility. Technology is built around connectivity and ease of use, with an available touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with wireless connectivity options, Bluetooth, and multiple USB charging ports to keep drivers and passengers connected. Safety is supported by Honda Sensing®, which includes advanced driver-assist technologies such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional features such as Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Monitor, and a multi-angle rearview camera further enhance driver awareness. With its efficient performance, refined interior, and advanced safety features, the Honda Civic Sedan continues to be a reliable and well-rounded choice for drivers across Toronto and the GTA. About Signature Honda Signature Honda proudly serves drivers across Scarborough, Toronto, and the Greater Toronto Area with a full lineup of new Honda vehicles and quality pre-owned inventory. Conveniently located at 4334 Kingston Road, Scarborough, our team is committed to delivering transparent pricing and a professional dealership experience. ?? 4334 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON ?? www.signaturehonda.com

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4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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2023 Honda Civic Sedan