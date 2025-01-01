Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Honda CR-V

119,408 KM

Details

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13058429

2023 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13058429.753271307?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 13058429
  3. 13058429
  4. 13058429
  5. 13058429
  6. 13058429
  7. 13058429
  8. 13058429
  9. 13058429
  10. 13058429
  11. 13058429
  12. 13058429
  13. 13058429
  14. 13058429
  15. 13058429
  16. 13058429
  17. 13058429
  18. 13058429
  19. 13058429
  20. 13058429
  21. 13058429
  22. 13058429
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,408KM
VIN 2HKRS4H22PH105330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,408 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD 119,408 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Kia Carnival LX 96,492 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 150,000 KM $26,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Honda CR-V