$29,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2023 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,408KM
VIN 2HKRS4H22PH105330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,408 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD 119,408 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival LX 96,492 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 150,000 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2023 Honda CR-V