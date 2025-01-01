$32,895+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,801 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD one owner accident free a modern, efficient, and versatile SUV offering excellent comfort, confident all-wheel-drive capability, and Hondas trusted reliability. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and AWD, it delivers strong performance and great fuel economy. The Sport trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, power drivers seat, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a refined, spacious interior. With its clean one-owner accident-free history and well-balanced design, the 2023 CR-V Sport AWD is an ideal choice for families and daily commuters.
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This CR-V Sport AWD qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
