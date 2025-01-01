Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2023 Honda HR-V LX Accident-free and like new. This versatile and fuel-efficient crossover offers a smooth ride, spacious interior, and Hondas trusted reliability. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission, it delivers excellent fuel economy rated at approximately 9.4 L/100km in the city and 7.8 L/100km on the highway. Features include a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, backup camera, heated front seats, Honda Sensing safety suite (lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation), keyless entry, automatic climate control, and more. A smart choice for drivers seeking practicality, safety, and modern tech. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*</span></font><span></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2023 Honda HR-V

71,149 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12469864

2023 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12469864
  2. 12469864
  3. 12469864
  4. 12469864
  5. 12469864
  6. 12469864
  7. 12469864
  8. 12469864
  9. 12469864
  10. 12469864
  11. 12469864
  12. 12469864
  13. 12469864
  14. 12469864
  15. 12469864
  16. 12469864
  17. 12469864
  18. 12469864
  19. 12469864
  20. 12469864
  21. 12469864
  22. 12469864
  23. 12469864
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,149KM
VIN 3CZRZ1H37PM100616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100616
  • Mileage 71,149 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Honda HR-V LX Accident-free and like new. This versatile and fuel-efficient crossover offers a smooth ride, spacious interior, and Hondas trusted reliability. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission, it delivers excellent fuel economy rated at approximately 9.4 L/100km in the city and 7.8 L/100km on the highway. Features include a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, backup camera, heated front seats, Honda Sensing safety suite (lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation), keyless entry, automatic climate control, and more. A smart choice for drivers seeking practicality, safety, and modern tech. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD 159,527 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD 109,464 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST COUPE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST COUPE 109,721 KM $23,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Honda HR-V