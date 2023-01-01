$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-632-4194
2023 Hyundai Elantra
IVT PREFERRED |TECH PCKG|BRAND NEW|
Location
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
1-800-632-4194
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10304793
- Stock #: STKHE23
- VIN: KMHLM4AG8PU607811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # STKHE23
- Mileage 57 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Tech Package - Amazon Gray Exterior on Black Interior - Brand New - Clean Carfax - ONLY 57 KM - Loaded w/ Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof, 10.25" Full Digital Display Instrument Cluster, 10.25" Touch-Screen Navigation System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Defogging Windshield System, Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System, SiriusXM™, Ambient Lighting (64 colors), Push Start, Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Parking Safety, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Steering Controls, Alloy Wheels & So Much More! Well Equipped, In Stock! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!
Included in the price:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave. E
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca
Web: alphaautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Alpha Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.