2023 Hyundai Elantra

57 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

IVT PREFERRED |TECH PCKG|BRAND NEW|

2023 Hyundai Elantra

IVT PREFERRED |TECH PCKG|BRAND NEW|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

57KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10304793
  • Stock #: STKHE23
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG8PU607811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # STKHE23
  • Mileage 57 KM

Vehicle Description

Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Tech Package - Amazon Gray Exterior on Black Interior - Brand New - Clean Carfax - ONLY 57 KM - Loaded w/ Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof, 10.25" Full Digital Display Instrument Cluster, 10.25" Touch-Screen Navigation System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Defogging Windshield System, Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System, SiriusXM™, Ambient Lighting (64 colors), Push Start, Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Parking Safety, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Steering Controls, Alloy Wheels & So Much More! Well Equipped, In Stock! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

