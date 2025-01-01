Menu
We'll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don't Buy Ours! All Trade-Ins Welcome! Visit us at Scarboro Mazda, located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 This vehicle has been fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained technicians. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less! Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda? - 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items - Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles - $0 Down Financing Options Available - Certified Full Safety Inspection - Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence. Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront. All Scarboro Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each. Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2023 Hyundai Elantra

45,378 KM

$22,492

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED W/ TECH PACKAGE

13167047

2023 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED W/ TECH PACKAGE

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$22,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,378KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9PU578990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 251446A
  • Mileage 45,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
$22,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2023 Hyundai Elantra