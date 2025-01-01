$22,492+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED W/ TECH PACKAGE
2023 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED W/ TECH PACKAGE
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$22,492
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,378KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9PU578990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 251446A
- Mileage 45,378 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All Trade-Ins Welcome!
Visit us at Scarboro Mazda, located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
This vehicle has been fully safety certified and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained technicians. We take pride in going the extra mile to ensure your next pre-owned vehicle meets the highest standards – because you deserve nothing less!
Why Buy from Scarboro Mazda?
- 30-Day / 2,500 KM Warranty on Safety-Related Items
- Thoroughly Reconditioned Pre-Owned Vehicles
- $0 Down Financing Options Available
- Certified Full Safety Inspection
- Complimentary CarFax Vehicle History Report
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
All Scarboro Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
2023 Hyundai Elantra