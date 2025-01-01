Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential one owner accident free a modern, efficient, and well-equipped compact sedan offering excellent value and everyday comfort. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel economy. The Essential trim includes heated front seats, backup camera, keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and a user-friendly touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay. With its sleek design, spacious interior, strong safety ratings, and clean one-owner history, this Elantra Essential is an ideal choice for commuters and first-time buyers looking for reliability and affordability.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Elantra Essential qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

2023 Hyundai Elantra

35,736 KM

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

13192028

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,736KM
VIN KMHLM4AG1PU379822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,736 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential one owner accident free a modern, efficient, and well-equipped compact sedan offering excellent value and everyday comfort. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel economy. The Essential trim includes heated front seats, backup camera, keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and a user-friendly touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay. With its sleek design, spacious interior, strong safety ratings, and clean one-owner history, this Elantra Essential is an ideal choice for commuters and first-time buyers looking for reliability and affordability.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Elantra Essential qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Hyundai Elantra