$54,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
URBAN
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
URBAN
Location
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
$54,895
+ taxes & licensing
10,457KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8R3DGE7PU616574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 616574
- Mileage 10,457 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban 7-Passenger AWD! In Immaculate Condition! One Owner! Accident-Free!
12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,
Manufacturer warranty
Basic: 5 Years/100,000 km
Drivetrain: 5 Years/100,000 km
Corrosion: 5 Years/Unlimited km
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?WDC0J4KB6JF367738
12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,
Manufacturer warranty
Basic: 5 Years/100,000 km
Drivetrain: 5 Years/100,000 km
Corrosion: 5 Years/Unlimited km
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?WDC0J4KB6JF367738
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 66,265 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE 133,454 KM $15,895 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 4MATIC 47,356 KM $43,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$54,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2023 Hyundai PALISADE