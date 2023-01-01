Menu
2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban 7-Passenger AWD! In Immaculate Condition! One Owner! Accident-Free! 

12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,

Manufacturer warranty 

Basic: 5 Years/100,000 km 

Drivetrain: 5 Years/100,000 km 

Corrosion: 5 Years/Unlimited km

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

10,457 KM

$54,895

+ tax & licensing
Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$54,895

+ taxes & licensing

10,457KM
Used
VIN KM8R3DGE7PU616574

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 616574
  • Mileage 10,457 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban 7-Passenger AWD! In Immaculate Condition! One Owner! Accident-Free!
12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,

Manufacturer warranty
Basic: 5 Years/100,000 km
Drivetrain: 5 Years/100,000 km
Corrosion: 5 Years/Unlimited km

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?WDC0J4KB6JF367738

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$54,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2023 Hyundai PALISADE