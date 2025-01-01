Menu
2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD, one-owner and accident-free, is a stylish and versatile SUV that blends comfort, technology, and capability. Equipped with all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, its ready for all weather conditions and everyday adventures. This LX trim features a modern touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, rearview camera, heated front seats, lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance, and spacious seating for five with ample cargo room. With its sleek design, smooth ride, and advanced safety features, this well-maintained Sportage is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability and value in a nearly-new SUV.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2023 Kia Sportage

74,485 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

12431371

2023 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,485KM
VIN KNDPUCAF3P7142061

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 142061
  • Mileage 74,485 KM

2023 Kia Sportage LX AWD, one-owner and accident-free, is a stylish and versatile SUV that blends comfort, technology, and capability. Equipped with all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, its ready for all weather conditions and everyday adventures. This LX trim features a modern touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, rearview camera, heated front seats, lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance, and spacious seating for five with ample cargo room. With its sleek design, smooth ride, and advanced safety features, this well-maintained Sportage is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability and value in a nearly-new SUV.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Daytime Running Lights

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2023 Kia Sportage