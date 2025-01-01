Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>0 DOWN PAYMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE from 3.95%.</strong> <strong>COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  Program</strong> <strong>POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S</strong> <strong>ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,</strong> <strong>Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> <strong>All Trade-Ins Welcome!</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  PROGRAM which gives you these added benefits. </strong> <strong>Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24 MONTHS FINANCE)</strong> <strong>-160 point detailed inspection</strong> <strong>-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty</strong> <strong>-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years</strong> <strong>-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy</strong> <strong>-Zero deductible</strong> <strong>-Benefits are transferable</strong> <strong>-Available warranty upgrades</strong> <strong>One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.</strong> Our <strong>One Price Pre-Owned</strong> shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront. <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2023 Mazda CX-50

61,119 KM

Details Description Features

$37,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT W/TURBO

Watch This Vehicle
13148068

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT W/TURBO

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 13148068
  2. 13148068
  3. 13148068
  4. 13148068
  5. 13148068
  6. 13148068
  7. 13148068
  8. 13148068
Contact Seller

$37,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,119KM
VIN 7MMVABDY6PN108764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ZIRCON SAND METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,119 KM

Vehicle Description

0 DOWN PAYMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE from 3.95%.

COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  Program

POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S

 

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3

 

We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!



All Trade-Ins Welcome!







This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  PROGRAM which gives you these added benefits. 

Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24 MONTHS FINANCE)

-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades




One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.

Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.




Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2007 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Honda Pilot LX 268,282 KM $3,992 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 169,495 KM $6,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Toyota Crown Platinum 74,126 KM $43,792 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2023 Mazda CX-50