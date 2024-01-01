Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda CX-9

20,442 KM

Details Features

$44,836

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 10911104
  2. 10911104
  3. 10911104
  4. 10911104
  5. 10911104
  6. 10911104
  7. 10911104
  8. 10911104
  9. 10911104
  10. 10911104
  11. 10911104
  12. 10911104
  13. 10911104
  14. 10911104
  15. 10911104
  16. 10911104
  17. 10911104
  18. 10911104
  19. 10911104
  20. 10911104
  21. 10911104
  22. 10911104
  23. 10911104
  24. 10911104
  25. 10911104
  26. 10911104
  27. 10911104
  28. 10911104
  29. 10911104
  30. 10911104
  31. 10911104
  32. 10911104
Contact Seller

$44,836

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,442KM
Used
VIN JM3TCBDY8P0634464

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Subwoofer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-9 GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mazda CX-9 GT 20,442 KM $44,836 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT 61,185 KM $28,338 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 54,722 KM $32,836 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,836

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-9