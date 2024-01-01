Menu
FINANCE IS AVAILABLE from 3.95%. We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3 This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the<em> <strong>Mazda  Certified Pre-Owned program </strong></em>which gives you these added benefits.  Here is why you should choose a <strong><em>Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, </em></strong><strong><em>FINANCE FROM 3.95%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).</em></strong>   -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE!  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!  OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100%  upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29+ years!

2023 Mazda CX-9

29,131 KM

Details Description Features

$42,668

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-9

7PASSENGER|360CAMERA|NAV|AWD|1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

11915186

2023 Mazda CX-9

7PASSENGER|360CAMERA|NAV|AWD|1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$42,668

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,131KM
VIN JM3TCBDY2P0652460

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Garnet Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P3206
  • Mileage 29,131 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE IS AVAILABLE from 3.95%.

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the Mazda  Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits.  Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).

 

-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades




ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE!  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!  OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100%  upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29+ years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Subwoofer
MP3 Capability
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

2023 Mazda CX-9