$37,895+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT Premium AWD
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT Premium AWD
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$37,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,573KM
VIN JA4J4VA80PZ612595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 612595
- Mileage 28,573 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PREMIUM S-AWC - accident-free, offers luxury, performance, and efficiency. With Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) for superior handling, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose sound system, its built for comfort and convenience. Advanced safety features like MI-PILOT Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Blind Spot Monitoring ensure peace of mind. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L engine delivers 8.9L/100 km (city) and 7.0L/100 km (highway). Power liftgate and 20-inch alloy wheels add style and practicality.
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander