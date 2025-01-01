Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PREMIUM S-AWC - accident-free, offers luxury, performance, and efficiency. With Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) for superior handling, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose sound system, its built for comfort and convenience. Advanced safety features like MI-PILOT Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Blind Spot Monitoring ensure peace of mind. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L engine delivers 8.9L/100 km (city) and 7.0L/100 km (highway). Power liftgate and 20-inch alloy wheels add style and practicality.</span><span><br /></span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

28,573 KM

Details Description

$37,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT Premium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12297483

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT Premium AWD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,573KM
VIN JA4J4VA80PZ612595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 612595
  • Mileage 28,573 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PREMIUM S-AWC - accident-free, offers luxury, performance, and efficiency. With Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) for superior handling, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose sound system, its built for comfort and convenience. Advanced safety features like MI-PILOT Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Blind Spot Monitoring ensure peace of mind. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L engine delivers 8.9L/100 km (city) and 7.0L/100 km (highway). Power liftgate and 20-inch alloy wheels add style and practicality.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 135,000 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 136,066 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 73,031 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander