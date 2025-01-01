Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#242424><span>Accident-free and fully loaded, this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT features leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, seating for 7 passengers, and delivers a perfect mix of luxury, efficiency, and all-weather capability. Enjoy plug-in hybrid fuel savings, advanced Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC), heated seats and steering wheel, navigation, 360-degree camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety features like Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Departure Warning. With a power liftgate and impressive versatility, its ideal for both daily driving and weekend getaways. Fuel economy is approximately 3.6 Le/100 km (combined electric and gas).</span></font></div><br /><div><span>Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:</span></div><div><font color=#242424><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div>

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

81,125 KM

Details Description

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Watch This Vehicle
12621591

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

  1. 12621591
  2. 12621591
  3. 12621591
  4. 12621591
  5. 12621591
  6. 12621591
  7. 12621591
  8. 12621591
  9. 12621591
  10. 12621591
  11. 12621591
  12. 12621591
  13. 12621591
  14. 12621591
  15. 12621591
  16. 12621591
  17. 12621591
  18. 12621591
  19. 12621591
  20. 12621591
  21. 12621591
  22. 12621591
  23. 12621591
  24. 12621591
  25. 12621591
  26. 12621591
  27. 12621591
  28. 12621591
  29. 12621591
  30. 12621591
  31. 12621591
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,125KM
VIN JA4T5VA92PZ607395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 607395
  • Mileage 81,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free and fully loaded, this 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT features leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, seating for 7 passengers, and delivers a perfect mix of luxury, efficiency, and all-weather capability. Enjoy plug-in hybrid fuel savings, advanced Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC), heated seats and steering wheel, navigation, 360-degree camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety features like Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Departure Warning. With a power liftgate and impressive versatility, its ideal for both daily driving and weekend getaways. Fuel economy is approximately 3.6 Le/100 km (combined electric and gas).
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 86,400 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD 169,111 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic coupe si for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Civic coupe si 128,152 KM $19,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander