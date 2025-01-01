$41,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,144KM
VIN JA4T5VA97PZ617856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 617856
- Mileage 39,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT S-AWC a versatile and efficient 7-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV with advanced all-wheel drive, ideal for Canadian conditions. Offers up to 61 km of electric range and strong fuel economy, powered by a 2.4L engine and dual electric motors. Well-equipped with heated front and rear leather seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360 camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane departure alert, dual-zone climate control, and alloy wheels. A perfect blend of space, comfort, and all-season capability.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander