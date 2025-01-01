Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident free, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC is a stylish 7-passenger SUV that blends comfort, capability, and efficiency. Its advanced Super All-Wheel Control system ensures confident handling in all conditions, while the efficient 2.5L engine delivers around 9.7L/100 km city and 7.9L/100 km highway. Inside, enjoy a spacious cabin with heated front seats, a power drivers seat, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Added features include alloy wheels, a backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and advanced safety systems like blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. With modern design and versatile practicality, this Outlander is ready for family adventures.</span></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

94,475 KM

Details Description

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12897704

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE 4WD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12897704
  2. 12897704
  3. 12897704
  4. 12897704
  5. 12897704
  6. 12897704
  7. 12897704
  8. 12897704
  9. 12897704
  10. 12897704
  11. 12897704
  12. 12897704
  13. 12897704
  14. 12897704
  15. 12897704
  16. 12897704
  17. 12897704
  18. 12897704
  19. 12897704
  20. 12897704
  21. 12897704
  22. 12897704
  23. 12897704
  24. 12897704
  25. 12897704
  26. 12897704
  27. 12897704
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,475KM
VIN JA4J4UA80PZ603339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 603339
  • Mileage 94,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC is a stylish 7-passenger SUV that blends comfort, capability, and efficiency. Its advanced Super All-Wheel Control system ensures confident handling in all conditions, while the efficient 2.5L engine delivers around 9.7L/100 km city and 7.9L/100 km highway. Inside, enjoy a spacious cabin with heated front seats, a power drivers seat, dual-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Added features include alloy wheels, a backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and advanced safety systems like blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. With modern design and versatile practicality, this Outlander is ready for family adventures.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2016 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Toyota Camry SE 88,567 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD 71,869 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD 135,577 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander