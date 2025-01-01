$39,895+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$39,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,791KM
VIN JA4T5VA99PZ610374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,791 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT a sophisticated plug-in hybrid SUV that delivers power, efficiency, and advanced technology. Equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with twin electric motors and Mitsubishis Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, it offers smooth performance, confident traction, and exceptional fuel efficiency. The GT trim features leather seats, heated front and rear seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining plug-in hybrid capability, refined comfort, and all-weather versatility, the Outlander PHEV GT is an ideal choice for drivers seeking innovation and reliability in a premium SUV.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This Outlander PHEV GT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander