<div><span><b>Accident-free 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT</b> a sophisticated plug-in hybrid SUV that delivers power, efficiency, and advanced technology. Equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with twin electric motors and Mitsubishis Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, it offers smooth performance, confident traction, and exceptional fuel efficiency. The GT trim features leather seats, heated front and rear seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining plug-in hybrid capability, refined comfort, and all-weather versatility, the Outlander PHEV GT is an ideal choice for drivers seeking innovation and reliability in a premium SUV.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=914 data-end=917><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=961 data-end=964><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=1006 data-end=1009 /><h3 data-start=1011 data-end=1030><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1393 data-end=1396 /><h3 data-start=1398 data-end=1413><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1757 data-end=1760 /><h3 data-start=1762 data-end=1776><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This Outlander PHEV GT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1955 data-end=1958 /><h3 data-start=1960 data-end=1971><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,791 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

