2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,166 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC accident free a stylish and fully equipped 7-passenger SUV offering premium comfort, strong performance, and Mitsubishis advanced Super All-Wheel Control system for confident all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and S-AWC, it delivers stable handling and a refined ride. The GT trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, power liftgate, and a premium touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its modern interior, spacious three-row seating, advanced safety features, and excellent accident-free condition, the 2023 Outlander GT S-AWC is an outstanding choice for families needing space, comfort, and versatility.
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
