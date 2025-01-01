Menu
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC accident free a stylish and fully equipped 7-passenger SUV offering premium comfort, strong performance, and Mitsubishis advanced Super All-Wheel Control system for confident all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and S-AWC, it delivers stable handling and a refined ride. The GT trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, power liftgate, and a premium touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its modern interior, spacious three-row seating, advanced safety features, and excellent accident-free condition, the 2023 Outlander GT S-AWC is an outstanding choice for families needing space, comfort, and versatility.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Outlander GT S-AWC qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

 
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,166 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC accident free a stylish and fully equipped 7-passenger SUV offering premium comfort, strong performance, and Mitsubishis advanced Super All-Wheel Control system for confident all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and S-AWC, it delivers stable handling and a refined ride. The GT trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, power liftgate, and a premium touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its modern interior, spacious three-row seating, advanced safety features, and excellent accident-free condition, the 2023 Outlander GT S-AWC is an outstanding choice for families needing space, comfort, and versatility.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Outlander GT S-AWC qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

