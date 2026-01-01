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<p>Finance Price $28895 Cash Price $30395 | Outlander PHEV ES S-AWC | Plug in hybrid | 7 passenger | S-AWC all wheel drive | Fuel efficient | Heated front seats | Dual zone climate control | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure warning | Forward collision mitigation | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels </p><p class=p2>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</p><p class=p2>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</p><p class=p2>Call us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=p2><strong>CERTIFICATION</strong></p><p class=p2>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p><p class=p2><strong>FINANCING</strong></p><p class=p2>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><p class=p2><strong>WARRANTY</strong></p><p class=p2>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</p><p class=p2><strong>PRICE</strong></p><p class=p2>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

94,424 KM

Details Description Features

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

ES S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
14460430

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

ES S-AWC

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
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$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4T5TA9XPZ621064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $28895 Cash Price $30395 | Outlander PHEV ES S-AWC | Plug in hybrid | 7 passenger | S-AWC all wheel drive | Fuel efficient | Heated front seats | Dual zone climate control | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure warning | Forward collision mitigation | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels 

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$28,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV