Menu
Account
Sign In
<div></div><div aria-hidden=true data-edge=true></div><article tabindex=-1 dir=auto data-turn-id=request-68bb1a56-5ef8-8325-9de2-d03d743579e7-3 data-testid=conversation-turn-268 data-scroll-anchor=true data-turn=assistant><div><div tabindex=-1><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=194e40c4-1aed-42d7-bad1-3d5df9f3ccf8 dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-5><div><div><p data-start=132 data-end=758><span><b>Accident-free 2023 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT</b> a sleek and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, safety, and excellent fuel economy. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic CVT transmission, it offers smooth performance and refined handling. The S Plus trim includes heated front seats, air conditioning, rearview camera, cruise control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its modern styling, spacious interior, and Nissans reputation for reliability, the Sentra S Plus is a smart choice for everyday driving and long-term value.</span></p><span> </span><p data-start=760 data-end=884>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!<br data-start=794 data-end=797 /> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4<br data-start=841 data-end=844 /> Call us today to book your test drive!</p><span> </span><hr data-start=886 data-end=889 /><span> </span><h3 data-start=891 data-end=910><b><br /></b></h3><h3 data-start=891 data-end=910><b>CERTIFICATION</b></h3><span> </span><p data-start=911 data-end=1271>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</p><span> </span><hr data-start=1273 data-end=1276 /><span> </span><h3 data-start=1278 data-end=1293><b><br /></b></h3><h3 data-start=1278 data-end=1293><b>FINANCING</b></h3><span> </span><p data-start=1294 data-end=1635>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><span> </span><hr data-start=1637 data-end=1640 /><span> </span><h3 data-start=1642 data-end=1656><b><br /></b></h3><h3 data-start=1642 data-end=1656><b>WARRANTY</b></h3><span> </span><p data-start=1657 data-end=1833>This Sentra S Plus CVT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</p><span> </span><hr data-start=1835 data-end=1838 /><span> </span><h3 data-start=1840 data-end=1851><b><br /></b></h3><h3 data-start=1840 data-end=1851><b>PRICE</b></h3><span> </span><p data-start=1852 data-end=2126>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</p><span> </span><hr data-start=2128 data-end=2133 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node= /></div></div></div></div><div></div><div><div></div></div></div></div></article>

2023 Nissan Sentra

44,464 KM

Details Description Features

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Sentra

S Plus CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13062758

2023 Nissan Sentra

S Plus CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13062758.753413009?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 13062758
  3. 13062758
  4. 13062758
  5. 13062758
  6. 13062758
  7. 13062758
  8. 13062758
  9. 13062758
  10. 13062758
  11. 13062758
  12. 13062758
  13. 13062758
  14. 13062758
  15. 13062758
  16. 13062758
  17. 13062758
  18. 13062758
  19. 13062758
  20. 13062758
  21. 13062758
  22. 13062758
  23. 13062758
  24. 13062758
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,464KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV7PY301289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2023 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT a sleek and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, safety, and excellent fuel economy. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic CVT transmission, it offers smooth performance and refined handling. The S Plus trim includes heated front seats, air conditioning, rearview camera, cruise control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its modern styling, spacious interior, and Nissans reputation for reliability, the Sentra S Plus is a smart choice for everyday driving and long-term value.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Sentra S Plus CVT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD 119,408 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Kia Carnival LX 96,492 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD 131,455 KM $25,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Nissan Sentra