2023 Nissan Sentra
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2023 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT a sleek and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, safety, and excellent fuel economy. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic CVT transmission, it offers smooth performance and refined handling. The S Plus trim includes heated front seats, air conditioning, rearview camera, cruise control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its modern styling, spacious interior, and Nissans reputation for reliability, the Sentra S Plus is a smart choice for everyday driving and long-term value.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Sentra S Plus CVT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
