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<p>Finance Price $28895 Cash Price $30395 | 2023 Toyota BZ4X XLE | All-electric SUV | AWD | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Dual-zone climate control | Smart device integration | Backup camera | Front and rear parking sensors | Adaptive cruise control | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Bluetooth connectivity | Power driver seat | Quiet electric drive | Excellent winter vehicle | Modern tech package | Comfortable family SUV</p><p>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!<br>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4<br>Call us today to book your test drive!<br><br>CERTIFICATION<br>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.<br><br>FINANCING<br>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.<br><br>WARRANTY<br>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.<br><br>PRICE<br>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2023 Toyota bZ4X

70,946 KM

Details Description Features

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota bZ4X

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14510977

2023 Toyota bZ4X

XLE AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
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$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,946KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTMABACA8PA014838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A014838
  • Mileage 70,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $28895 Cash Price $30395 | 2023 Toyota BZ4X XLE | All-electric SUV | AWD | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Dual-zone climate control | Smart device integration | Backup camera | Front and rear parking sensors | Adaptive cruise control | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Bluetooth connectivity | Power driver seat | Quiet electric drive | Excellent winter vehicle | Modern tech package | Comfortable family SUV

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$28,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Toyota bZ4X