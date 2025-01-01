Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident-free and fuel-efficient, this 2023 Toyota Corolla LE is a smart choice for reliable and comfortable daily driving. It features a spacious and refined interior, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a touchscreen display, backup camera, and Toyota Safety Sense with features like Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Pre-Collision System. With excellent fuel economy at approximately 6.0 L/100 km combined, this Corolla offers great value and peace of mind in a stylish, dependable sedan.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2023 Toyota Corolla

71,048 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12621585

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12621585
  2. 12621585
  3. 12621585
  4. 12621585
  5. 12621585
  6. 12621585
  7. 12621585
  8. 12621585
  9. 12621585
  10. 12621585
  11. 12621585
  12. 12621585
  13. 12621585
  14. 12621585
  15. 12621585
  16. 12621585
  17. 12621585
  18. 12621585
  19. 12621585
  20. 12621585
  21. 12621585
  22. 12621585
  23. 12621585
  24. 12621585
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,048KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE9PP035601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 035601
  • Mileage 71,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free and fuel-efficient, this 2023 Toyota Corolla LE is a smart choice for reliable and comfortable daily driving. It features a spacious and refined interior, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a touchscreen display, backup camera, and Toyota Safety Sense with features like Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Pre-Collision System. With excellent fuel economy at approximately 6.0 L/100 km combined, this Corolla offers great value and peace of mind in a stylish, dependable sedan.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 86,400 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic coupe si for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Civic coupe si 128,152 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD 169,111 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Toyota Corolla