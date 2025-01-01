$37,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
HYBRID SE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,246KM
VIN 7MUFBABG9PV013251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 013251
- Mileage 60,246 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD One Owner | Accident-Free | Efficient & Versatile! Looking for a fuel-efficient, all-wheel-drive SUV with modern technology and advanced safety? This one-owner, accident-free 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD delivers the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and practicalityideal for city drives and weekend getaways. Key Features & Highlights:
One Owner | Accident-Free Well-maintained with a clean history
Fuel-Efficient Hybrid Powertrain Save more at the pump with Toyotas advanced hybrid system
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all weather conditions
Toyota Safety Sense Includes Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
