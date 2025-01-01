Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span></span><strong data-start=98 data-end=194>2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD One Owner | Accident-Free | Efficient & Versatile!</strong></div> <div>Looking for a fuel-efficient, all-wheel-drive SUV with modern technology and advanced safety? This <strong data-start=297 data-end=325>one-owner, accident-free</strong> <strong data-start=326 data-end=369>2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD</strong> delivers the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and practicalityideal for city drives and weekend getaways.</div> <h4 data-start=485 data-end=522><strong data-start=490 data-end=520>Key Features & Highlights:</strong></h4> <br /><div> <strong data-start=525 data-end=554>One Owner | Accident-Free</strong> Well-maintained with a clean history<br data-start=593 data-end=596> <strong data-start=598 data-end=634>Fuel-Efficient Hybrid Powertrain</strong> Save more at the pump with Toyotas advanced hybrid system<br data-start=695 data-end=698> <strong data-start=700 data-end=725>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> Confident handling in all weather conditions<br data-start=772 data-end=775> <strong data-start=777 data-end=801>Toyota Safety Sense</strong> Includes Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=878 data-end=881 data-is-only-node=> <strong data-start=883 data-end=929>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</strong> Stay warm during chilly drives<br data-start=962 data-end=965> <strong data-start=967 data-end=987>Smart Technology</strong> Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touchscreen Display & Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=1063 data-end=1066> <strong data-start=1068 data-end=1089>Push Button Start</strong> Convenient, keyless entry and start-up<br data-start=1130 data-end=1133> <strong data-start=1135 data-end=1163>Sporty & Spacious Design</strong> Sleek exterior with a comfortable, high-tech interior</div> <br /><div>The <strong data-start=1227 data-end=1263>2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD</strong> is the perfect mix of efficiency, performance, and practicality. <strong data-start=1329 data-end=1399>Drive smarter, explore further, and experience hybrid power today!</strong></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span><br data-start=1239 data-end=1242><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

60,246 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

HYBRID SE

Watch This Vehicle
12307511

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

HYBRID SE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,246KM
VIN 7MUFBABG9PV013251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013251
  • Mileage 60,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD One Owner | Accident-Free | Efficient & Versatile! Looking for a fuel-efficient, all-wheel-drive SUV with modern technology and advanced safety? This one-owner, accident-free 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD delivers the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and practicalityideal for city drives and weekend getaways. Key Features & Highlights:
One Owner | Accident-Free Well-maintained with a clean history
Fuel-Efficient Hybrid Powertrain Save more at the pump with Toyotas advanced hybrid system
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident handling in all weather conditions
Toyota Safety Sense Includes Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Honda Pilot EX 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 141,735 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 151,058 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Land Rover Evoque SE 111,017 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross