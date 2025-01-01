$49,895+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$49,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 601389
- Mileage 42,049 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Hybrid a versatile and fuel-efficient 8-passenger SUV that blends comfort, technology, and reliability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, rated at approximately 6.7 L/100 km combined. The XLE trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, sunroof, power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined interior, advanced safety systems, and Toyotas reputation for durability, the Highlander XLE Hybrid is the perfect combination of efficiency and practicality.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Highlander XLE Hybrid qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-777-6217