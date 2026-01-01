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<p class=p1>Accident free | Highlander LE AWD | 8 passenger | Fuel efficient | Heated front seats | Power tailgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision mitigation | Tri zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels</p><p class=p2>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</p><p class=p2>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</p><p class=p2>Call us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=p2><strong>CERTIFICATION</strong></p><p class=p2>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p><p class=p2><strong>FINANCING</strong></p><p class=p2>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><p class=p2><strong>WARRANTY</strong></p><p class=p2>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</p><p class=p2><strong>PRICE</strong></p><p class=p2>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2023 Toyota Highlander

147,263 KM

Details Description Features

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14368159

2023 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,263KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH4PS505129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # B505129
  • Mileage 147,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free | Highlander LE AWD | 8 passenger | Fuel efficient | Heated front seats | Power tailgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision mitigation | Tri zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$32,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2023 Toyota Highlander