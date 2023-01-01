Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota RAV4

271 KM

Details Description Features

$57,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10419627
  2. 10419627
  3. 10419627
  4. 10419627
  5. 10419627
  6. 10419627
  7. 10419627
  8. 10419627
  9. 10419627
  10. 10419627
  11. 10419627
  12. 10419627
  13. 10419627
  14. 10419627
  15. 10419627
  16. 10419627
  17. 10419627
  18. 10419627
  19. 10419627
  20. 10419627
  21. 10419627
  22. 10419627
  23. 10419627
  24. 10419627
  25. 10419627
  26. 10419627
  27. 10419627
Contact Seller

$57,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10419627
  • Stock #: 177137
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV3PW177137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 177137
  • Mileage 271 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD Brand New! Fully Loaded! Available Today! Black On Black! Fully Loaded!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,675 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 137,869 KM
$23,895 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 121,669 KM
$30,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory