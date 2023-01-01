2023 Toyota RAV4

$57,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10419627

10419627 Stock #: 177137

177137 VIN: 2T3DWRFV3PW177137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 177137

Mileage 271 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Sunroof Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.