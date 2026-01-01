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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 <br/> <br/> <br/> Crew Cab 4x4 Clean Title Made In Canada <br/> <br/> <br/> CarPlay, BackUp Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering, Big Screen, Trailer Hitch, Sprayed In Liner & So Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available! <br/> <br/> <br/> Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc <br/> <br/> <br/> 4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6 <br/> <br/> <br/> McCowan & Sheppard <br/> <br/> <br/> Conveniently off the 401 <br/>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,749 KM

Details Description

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z71

Watch This Vehicle
14145562

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Z71

Location

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

647-213-6133

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Contact Seller

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,749KM
VIN 2GCUDEED6R1141090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,749 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71


Crew Cab 4x4 Clean Title Made In Canada


CarPlay, BackUp Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering, Big Screen, Trailer Hitch, Sprayed In Liner & So Much More!


Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!


Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc


4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6


McCowan & Sheppard


Conveniently off the 401

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Z71 for sale in Scarborough, ON
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
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647-213-6133

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$44,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

647-213-6133

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500