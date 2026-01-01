$44,990+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Z71
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Z71
Location
Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
647-213-6133
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
35,749KM
VIN 2GCUDEED6R1141090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,749 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71
Crew Cab 4x4 Clean Title Made In Canada
CarPlay, BackUp Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering, Big Screen, Trailer Hitch, Sprayed In Liner & So Much More!
Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!
Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc
4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6
McCowan & Sheppard
Conveniently off the 401
Crew Cab 4x4 Clean Title Made In Canada
CarPlay, BackUp Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering, Big Screen, Trailer Hitch, Sprayed In Liner & So Much More!
Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!
Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc
4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6
McCowan & Sheppard
Conveniently off the 401
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
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$44,990
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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
647-213-6133
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500