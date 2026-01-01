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Finance Price $24895 Cash Price $26395 | Remote starter | One owner | Accident free | Civic Sport Sedan | Fuel efficient | Sport styling | Heated front seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision mitigation | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 7.7 L/100km city / 6.0 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2024 Honda Civic

111,722 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14117365

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,722KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59RH111800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $24895 Cash Price $26395 | Remote starter | One owner | Accident free | Civic Sport Sedan | Fuel efficient | Sport styling | Heated front seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision mitigation | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 7.7 L/100km city / 6.0 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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$24,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2024 Honda Civic