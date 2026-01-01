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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L <br/> <br/> <br/> 1 Owner Clean Title <br/> <br/> <br/> Gas Sipper! Leather, Sunroof, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Power Tailgate, Remote Start & So Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available! <br/> <br/> <br/> Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc <br/> <br/> <br/> 4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6 <br/> <br/> <br/> McCowan & Sheppard <br/> <br/> <br/> Conveniently off the 401 <br/>

2024 Honda CR-V

44,028 KM

Details Description

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX L

Watch This Vehicle
14510299

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX L

Location

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

647-213-6133

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Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,028KM
VIN 2HKRS6H76RH219230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,028 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L


1 Owner Clean Title


Gas Sipper! Leather, Sunroof, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Power Tailgate, Remote Start & So Much More!


Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!


Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc


4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6


McCowan & Sheppard


Conveniently off the 401

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX L 44,028 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
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647-213-6133

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$36,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

647-213-6133

2024 Honda CR-V