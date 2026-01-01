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2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX L
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX L
Location
Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
647-213-6133
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,028KM
VIN 2HKRS6H76RH219230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,028 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L
1 Owner Clean Title
Gas Sipper! Leather, Sunroof, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Power Tailgate, Remote Start & So Much More!
Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!
Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc
4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6
McCowan & Sheppard
Conveniently off the 401
1 Owner Clean Title
Gas Sipper! Leather, Sunroof, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Power Tailgate, Remote Start & So Much More!
Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!
Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc
4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6
McCowan & Sheppard
Conveniently off the 401
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
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647-213-XXXX(click to show)
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
647-213-6133
2024 Honda CR-V