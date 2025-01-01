$35,895+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
2024 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$35,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,397KM
VIN KNDPVCDF3R7244083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 244083
- Mileage 18,397 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD a one-owner, accident-free compact SUV refined for Canadian roads. Powered by a 2.5L engine with all-wheel drive, it delivers dependable performance and strong efficiency, rated at approximately 10.1L/100km in the city and 8.7L/100km on the highway, averaging 9.4L/100km combined. This well-appointed EX trim features luxurious leather seats, panoramic sunroof, built-in navigation, rearview camera with parking sensors, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, keyless entry, and alloy wheels. With a refined driving experience, advanced technology, and spacious interior, the Sportage EX AWD offers both comfort and confidence for daily commutes and weekend escapes.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
2024 Kia Sportage