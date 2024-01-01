$36,368+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2024 Mazda CX-5
AWD|SUNROOF|CLEAN CARFAX
2024 Mazda CX-5
AWD|SUNROOF|CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$36,368
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,941KM
VIN JM3KFBCL7R0503750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,941 KM
Vehicle Description
LISTING WITH CASH PRICE, FINANCE PURCHASE WILL RECEIVE DEALER FINANCE CREDIT UPOT $500.
FINANCE IS AVAILABLE from 3.95%.
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24-42 MONTHS FINANCE). Former Daily Rental-Ontario Vehicle.
-160 points detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hours roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29+ years!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Mazda CX-5