$85,690+ tax & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE
Fully Loaded Top Of The Line Model!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,702 KM
Vehicle Description
*** By Appointment Only ***
Step into luxury with this stunning 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE, a true masterpiece of engineering and design, now available at The Cars Factory. This fully loaded, top-of-the-line model boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, setting the stage for an unforgettable driving experience. With only 13,702km on the odometer, this GLE is practically brand new, ready to conquer the roads ahead.
This GLE is packed with an array of features designed to elevate your every journey. From the plush bucket seats that cradle you in comfort to the premium sound system that fills the cabin with rich audio, every detail has been meticulously considered. The advanced technology at your fingertips includes a blind spot monitor for enhanced safety, heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort, and a keyless entry system for effortless access.
This 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE is more than just a car, it's a statement. Experience the thrill of driving a luxury SUV that turns heads wherever it goes. Visit The Cars Factory today to explore this incredible vehicle and let the GLE take you on an unforgettable adventure.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Fully Loaded, Top-of-the-Line Model: Experience luxury at its finest with all the bells and whistles.
- Sleek White Exterior & Sophisticated Black Interior: A stunning combination that exudes elegance.
- Bucket Seats: Sink into ultimate comfort and enjoy a truly luxurious driving experience.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality audio.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence and peace of mind.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
