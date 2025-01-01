Menu
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline accident free a modern, fuel-efficient, and versatile compact SUV offering a comfortable ride, smart technology, and everyday practicality. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and confident handling. The Comfortline trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, power drivers seat, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system. With its clean accident-free history, spacious interior, and refined driving experience, the 2024 Taos Comfortline is an excellent choice for commuters and families seeking efficiency and value.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
 Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

13313297

VIN 3VVEX7B22RM034462

Vehicle Description

$25,895 + taxes & licensing

Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline
49,056 KM


2024 Volkswagen Taos