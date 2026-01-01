$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Pilot
Touring
2025 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Signature Honda
4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-281-1234
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 26,074 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Pilot is a midsize SUV designed to deliver strong performance, spacious seating, and advanced safety for families and everyday driving. It is powered by a 3.5-litre Direct Injection i-VTEC® V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive performance. Available all-wheel drive provides additional traction and stability for Canadian driving conditions. Inside, the Pilot offers a flexible and family-friendly cabin with seating for up to eight passengers and versatile cargo space. The interior is designed for comfort and practicality, with tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a configurable second-row seating system that allows easy access to the third row. Technology in the Pilot focuses on connectivity and convenience. A touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, multiple USB charging ports, and available wireless connectivity features help keep drivers and passengers connected while on the road. Safety is supported by Honda Sensing®, which includes advanced driver-assist technologies such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional safety features such as Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Monitor, and a multi-angle rearview camera help provide increased awareness and confidence. With strong V6 performance, a spacious interior, and advanced safety technology, the Honda Pilot is built to handle family travel, daily commutes, and long road trips with ease.Demo Unit
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