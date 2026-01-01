$24,990+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Hyundai Elantra
N LINE
2025 Hyundai Elantra
N LINE
Location
Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
647-213-6133
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
26,138KM
VIN KMHLR4DF5SU899339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,138 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate
1 Owner Low Km!
Leather Interior, Navigation, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Assist & So Much More!
Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!
Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc
4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6
McCowan & Sheppard
Conveniently off the 401
1 Owner Low Km!
Leather Interior, Navigation, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Assist & So Much More!
Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!
Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc
4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6
McCowan & Sheppard
Conveniently off the 401
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
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647-213-XXXX(click to show)
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.
647-213-6133
2025 Hyundai Elantra