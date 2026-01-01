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2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate <br/> <br/> <br/> 1 Owner Low Km! <br/> <br/> <br/> Leather Interior, Navigation, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Assist & So Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available! <br/> <br/> <br/> Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc <br/> <br/> <br/> 4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6 <br/> <br/> <br/> McCowan & Sheppard <br/> <br/> <br/> Conveniently off the 401 <br/> <br/> <br/>

2025 Hyundai Elantra

26,138 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai Elantra

N LINE

Watch This Vehicle
14145565

2025 Hyundai Elantra

N LINE

Location

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

647-213-6133

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Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,138KM
VIN KMHLR4DF5SU899339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,138 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate


1 Owner Low Km!


Leather Interior, Navigation, CarPlay, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Assist & So Much More!


Buy With Confidence! We Take Trades! Financing Available!


Zero To 100 Fine Motors Inc


4732 Sheppard Ave East M1S 3V6


McCowan & Sheppard


Conveniently off the 401


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
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647-213-XXXX

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647-213-6133

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$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

647-213-6133

2025 Hyundai Elantra