$51,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Lexus NX
NX 350
2025 Lexus NX
NX 350
Location
Signature Honda
4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-281-1234
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,344KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ3SC062225
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 15,344 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Signature Honda
4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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416-281-XXXX(click to show)
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Signature Honda
416-281-1234
2025 Lexus NX