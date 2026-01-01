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Used 2025 Lexus NX NX 350 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2025 Lexus NX

15,344 KM

Details

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Lexus NX

NX 350

Watch This Vehicle
14064525

2025 Lexus NX

NX 350

Location

Signature Honda

4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-281-1234

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Contact Seller

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
15,344KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ3SC062225

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 15,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Signature Honda

Signature Honda

4334 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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416-281-1234

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$51,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Signature Honda

416-281-1234

2025 Lexus NX