$33,017+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda CX-30
GS
2025 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$33,017
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,553KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM1SM819422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,553 KM
Vehicle Description
New Car Demo – Save on Freight, PDI, and Air Tax!
New car financing rates available starting from 0.99%.
Current Mazda owners can take advantage of the Mazda Loyalty Program, offering an additional 1% off the interest rate.
This vehicle includes the remaining balance of Mazda’s warranties:
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.
Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:
Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
New car financing rates available starting from 0.99%.
Current Mazda owners can take advantage of the Mazda Loyalty Program, offering an additional 1% off the interest rate.
This vehicle includes the remaining balance of Mazda’s warranties:
- 3-year / unlimited km Comprehensive Warranty
- 3-year / unlimited km Roadside Assistance
- 5-year / unlimited km Powertrain Warranty
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.
Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:
Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
$33,017
+ taxes & licensing>
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
2025 Mazda CX-30