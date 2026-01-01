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<strong>New Car Demo – Save on Freight, PDI, and Air Tax!</strong> New car financing rates available starting from <strong>0.99%</strong>. Current Mazda owners can take advantage of the <strong>Mazda Loyalty Program</strong>, offering an additional <strong>1% off the interest rate</strong>. <strong> </strong> This vehicle includes the remaining balance of Mazda’s warranties: <ul> <li><strong>3-year / unlimited km Comprehensive Warranty</strong></li> <li><strong>3-year / unlimited km Roadside Assistance</strong></li> <li><strong>5-year / unlimited km Powertrain Warranty</strong></li> </ul> <strong>One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.</strong> Our <strong>One Price Pre-Owned</strong> shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront. All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with <strong>one key</strong>. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for <strong>$250–$495</strong> each. <em>Have your vehicle road ready with our optional <strong>Guest Value Package ($395) </strong>which includes:</em> <em>Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.</em> <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2025 Mazda CX-30

8,553 KM

Details Description Features

$33,017

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14111653

2025 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

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Contact Seller

$33,017

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
8,553KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM1SM819422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,553 KM

Vehicle Description

New Car Demo – Save on Freight, PDI, and Air Tax!



New car financing rates available starting from 0.99%.



Current Mazda owners can take advantage of the Mazda Loyalty Program, offering an additional 1% off the interest rate.

 

This vehicle includes the remaining balance of Mazda’s warranties:

  • 3-year / unlimited km Comprehensive Warranty
  • 3-year / unlimited km Roadside Assistance
  • 5-year / unlimited km Powertrain Warranty




One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.

Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.



All Scarboro Mazda pre-owned vehicles come with one key. If any additional keys were provided by the previous owner, we will include them. Extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495 each.

Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:

Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda.




Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
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$33,017

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2025 Mazda CX-30