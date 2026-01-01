Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>0 DOWN PAYMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE from 3.95%.</strong> <strong>COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  Program</strong> <strong>POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S</strong> <strong>ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,</strong> <strong>Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> <strong>All Trade-Ins Welcome!</strong> <strong> </strong> <strong>This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  PROGRAM which gives you these added benefits. </strong> <strong>Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24 MONTHS FINANCE)</strong> <strong>-160 point detailed inspection</strong> <strong>-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty</strong> <strong>-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years</strong> <strong>-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy</strong> <strong>-Zero deductible</strong> <strong>-Benefits are transferable</strong> <strong>-Available warranty upgrades</strong> <strong>One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.</strong> Our <strong>One Price Pre-Owned</strong> shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront. <em>Have your vehicle road ready with our optional <strong>Guest Value Package ($395) </strong>which includes:</em> <em>Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda</em> <strong>Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years</strong>, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

2025 Mazda CX-30

7,626 KM

Details Description Features

$34,792

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14433985

2025 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 14433985
  2. 14433985
  3. 14433985
  4. 14433985
  5. 14433985
  6. 14433985
  7. 14433985
  8. 14433985
  9. 14433985
  10. 14433985
  11. 14433985
  12. 14433985
  13. 14433985
  14. 14433985
  15. 14433985
  16. 14433985
  17. 14433985
  18. 14433985
  19. 14433985
  20. 14433985
Contact Seller

$34,792

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
7,626KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM2SM828128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3436
  • Mileage 7,626 KM

Vehicle Description

0 DOWN PAYMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE from 3.95%.

COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  Program

POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S

 

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3

 

We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!



All Trade-Ins Welcome!







This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  PROGRAM which gives you these added benefits. 

Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24 MONTHS FINANCE)

-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades




One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.

Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.

Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:

Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda




Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 11,521 KM $33,192 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX 57,702 KM $26,722 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline 181,312 KM $7,492 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,792

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2025 Mazda CX-30