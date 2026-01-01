$34,792+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda CX-30
GS
2025 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$34,792
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
7,626KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM2SM828128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P3436
- Mileage 7,626 KM
Vehicle Description
0 DOWN PAYMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE from 3.95%.
COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program
POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All Trade-Ins Welcome!
This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM which gives you these added benefits.
Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24 MONTHS FINANCE)
-160 point detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:
Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program
POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KM’S
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
We’ll Buy Your Car – Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All Trade-Ins Welcome!
This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM which gives you these added benefits.
Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 3.95% (24 MONTHS FINANCE)
-160 point detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
One Price. The Best Price. Buy with Confidence.
Our One Price Pre-Owned shopping experience is simple, transparent, and stress-free. No haggling, no surprises – just our best price, upfront.
Have your vehicle road ready with our optional Guest Value Package ($395) which includes:
Professional interior and exterior detail, a full tank of gas, a fresh oil change before pick-up, and your first free oil change redeemable at Scarboro Mazda
Proudly serving the GTA for over 30 years, including Scarborough, Toronto, Markham, North York, Thornhill, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Aurora, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
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1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
$34,792
+ taxes & licensing>
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
2025 Mazda CX-30